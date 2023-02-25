The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $32.03 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

