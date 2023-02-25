The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.72. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 54,781 shares.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 209,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

