The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.72. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 54,781 shares.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.
The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.