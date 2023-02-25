The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $142.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

