The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Timken were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Timken stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

