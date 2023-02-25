The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $5,746,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at $3,059,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vita Coco by 71.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 645.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $16.40 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $917.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,989 shares of company stock valued at $254,333. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.