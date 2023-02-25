TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.19 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.