Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,662 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 176.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

