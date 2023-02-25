Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.