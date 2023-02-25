Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

