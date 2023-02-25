Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 25,584 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 452,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

