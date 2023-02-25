Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,785 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHE stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26.

