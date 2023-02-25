Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,761 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 2,042.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

