Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 11,710 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.
