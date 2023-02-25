Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $743,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

SIZE stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.