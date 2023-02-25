Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ITT were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ITT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,356,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Trading Down 0.8 %

ITT stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.