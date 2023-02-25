Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Option Care Health by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 451,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

