Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NU were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

