Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,761 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 162,448 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.