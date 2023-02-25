Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,334 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 55,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.