Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 28,037 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE NCLH opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
