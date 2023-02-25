Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,304 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Timken were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 4,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.