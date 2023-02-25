Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 92.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NET stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

