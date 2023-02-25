Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

