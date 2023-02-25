Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HAIL opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

