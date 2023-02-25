Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $164.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $137.27.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

