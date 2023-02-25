Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYM stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.