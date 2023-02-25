Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 721.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $105.61 and a 12-month high of $176.37.

