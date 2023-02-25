Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

