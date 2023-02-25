Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

SSD opened at $106.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.