Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $32.63 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,466 shares of company stock worth $3,465,630 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.