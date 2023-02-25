Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

