Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

