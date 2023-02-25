Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.46. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $310,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,663.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

