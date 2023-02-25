Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.33 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

