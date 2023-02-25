Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $264.68 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average of $282.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.