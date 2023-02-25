Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE SSD opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

