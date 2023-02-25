Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ITT were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

