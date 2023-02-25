Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.