Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $470,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,737,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 189,572 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 129,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

