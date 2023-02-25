Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $473,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NU were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:NU opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

