Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

