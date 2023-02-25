Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $478,000 Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.