Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $481,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

