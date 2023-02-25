Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $483,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 66.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

