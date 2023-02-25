Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $484,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 452,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

