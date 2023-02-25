Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.32 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

