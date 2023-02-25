Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $491,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,543. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $142.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

