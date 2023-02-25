Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $493,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,691 shares of company stock worth $7,512,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

