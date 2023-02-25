Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $496,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $61.93 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

