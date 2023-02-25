Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $502,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
