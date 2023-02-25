Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $502,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

